Although the recent waves of infections are less lethal and the critical moments of the health emergency have given way to calmer times, Covid-19 is still present among us; and not only her, but also other affections such as influenza and allergieswhich can translate into a risk to our health.

However, there are steps we can take to protect ourselves. and minimize the risk of contagion. Here we present three simple tips that you can apply from now on:

Flu Protection. The 2022-2023 seasonal flu season is one of the most severe in the last five years, and it will be around for another couple of months.

To protect yourself, it is important to follow basic prevention measures, such as avoiding sharing food, glasses and cutlery, coughing or sneezing into your mouth and nose with the inside of your arm, and covering yourself properly to avoid sudden changes in temperature.

It is also important to avoid contact with people with respiratory infections, and in case of contagion, consider treatment options such as the molecule developed by Cellvera, which has been shown to be effective in reducing symptoms.

Allergy Prevention. The presence of natural pollens in the air has caused an increase in allergies in recent weeks, affecting between 15 and 25% of the population in some areas of Mexico City.

To prevent allergies, it is important to be aware of the monitoring carried out every day by the Mexican Aerobiology Network, and to follow basic hygiene recommendations, such as washing your hands frequently and using glasses and Vaseline to cover your eyes and nostrils.

Pprevention of Covid-19. Covid-19 continues to be a threat to public health, and Mexico is currently experiencing its sixth wave of infections.

Although vaccination is the best option to prevent the disease, it is also important to have therapeutic alternatives that prevent massive hospitalizations and serious sequelae.