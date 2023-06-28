“It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault, it was the monotony’s fault”… The monotony in the relationship (such as the one mentioned by the singer Shakira in her song Monotony where he told one of the reasons for the breakup of his relationship with Gerard Piqué) can be the worst of the enemies against which a couple who have already been together for some time faces. Falling into routine and/or monotony should not be taken lightly, because this state can give rise to complications such as infidelity, even weariness and the end of the relationship.

However, if you feel that you and your partner have already entered into a routine or monotony (or are close to doing so), there are tips that they can put into practice to revitalize their coexistence, rekindle the flame of the relationship and keep their emotional, physical and intimate connection as healthy and fluid as possible.

3 tips to change a monotonous relationship with your partner.

If you feel that they have fallen into monotony, they exist 3 tips to change a monotonous relationship with your partner, actions that you can apply to ignite the flame of love and the spark of your connection. It should be taken into consideration that it is not a problem to have a couple’s routine as such, but rather the difficulty generated by each of their movements becoming predictable, planned and unsurprising, which can lead to lack of interest in the long term. anger and boredom.

That is why it is important to consider advice or tips that allow you to change the monotonous relationship with your partner to make it more dynamic, fun and exciting.

New experiences .

First it is necessary to break the routine or monotony with new experiences together. For this, it is recommended to go to new places, try exciting activities that are different from what you usually do, adding new hobbies can be the push your relationship needs to vibrate again. It is about getting out of your comfort zone and getting to know new facets of yourselves as a couple that will help you cultivate new experiences and memories.

Honesty .

As in any relationship conflict, the basis for solving it is the communication. Being honest and open with your feelings can help you find a way to correct what may be leading to monotony. Communicate honestly and listen to each other so that together you can work on a plan of action to revitalize your connection.

surprise yourself and be romantic .

Keeping the spark lit in the relationship requires daring, to be surprised and dedicate time to Romance. All this can be the key between a monotonous relationship or one with a lot of spark and life. Romantic details or gestures, flirting and worrying about preparing a dinner, a getaway or watching a movie together outside of your usual routine add a dose of charm to your days together. It is also recommended to plan surprise dates or romantic getaways.

As in any process, it will take time and dedicate effort to see positive results. However, this investment of time and energy will be worth it because it will allow the relationship to heal, it could prevent infidelity or the end of it. You have to be patient and you will see that as these tips are put into practice, you will be able to obtain positive points that will unite you and make you feel more fulfilled.

Remember that if you are with that person and there is love, that relationship is worth fighting for, so work on it, just like in the beginning when you were just courting. Talk, be honest, do projects, set goals and try to be spontaneous and daring whenever you consider it appropriate. Remember your moment is now and today you have the opportunity to save and correct the path.

