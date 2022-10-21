One of the great goals that every worker has is to grow in the company, which is why in this note we will tell you how you can do it by following 3 main keysaccording to the Harvard experts.

Have you been working for a company for years and have not managed to climb? This is a problem that many people have, something that can even frustrate and discourage them to the point that they decide to leave the corporate and go to another.

Speaking clearly, climbing the labor ladder, on many occasions, can be somewhat complicated and complex, since this requires a combination between make good decisions, have the concrete skills, good luck And why deny it? Meet the right people.

However, moving up a position in the same company is not an impossible task to perform. But to make the process easier and less cumbersome, an expert exposed for Harvard University 3 essential keys.

It was like that Lia GarvinGoogle’s operations leader, wrote for Harvard Business Reviewwhat a person should do if they want to grow within the company where they work.

In this sense, the directive emphasized the importance of acting, while maintaining that, in order to act, one must first be aware that there are certain things that are useful and that, therefore, they will be the difference to the time to ascend.

feedback

One of the keys to growing at work is asking to be given feedback. According to Garvin, this shows managers and superiors that the person is determined to learn and improve as much as possible.

Build the right relationships

In her writing for the Harvard Business Review, the Google operations leader stressed that a second key to career advancement is the creating relationships and connections with people from different areas of the company.

“Dot connectors essentially identify opportunities that others don’t see and unlock new solutions to old problems,” he emphasizes.

Relationships with the right people (networking)

It is extremely important that people who want to have a better position in the company in which they work, in addition to establishing links with the right people, work on those connectionsmaking them grow, because it is these people who can provide the opportunities to ascend.