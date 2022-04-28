Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Sports Council has closed the curtain on the seventh edition of “Sports Before Iftar”, whose activities were launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which the council used to organize annually, as it achieved its goal of making sports a societal culture, thanks to the interaction of the public, sports lovers and the smiling emirate’s clubs.

The trainers supervising the various activities at the council’s headquarters were honored, in the presence of His Excellency Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Yasser Omar Al-Doukhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department, and Hamid Hashel Al-Kharousi, Senior Executive of the Sports and Community Events Department, and 16 distinguished men and women were honored at the end of the event in the suburb of Wasit and other sites awarded subscriptions to gyms, in the presence of Saud Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, Head of Public Relations and Social Responsibility at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 3,000 people of different groups, ages and nationalities, and its competitions took place in 21 locations in the emirate.

Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Council, praised the success achieved by the event this year as a continuation of the distinction of its predecessors, praising the cooperation of clubs in implementing the event in various cities of the emirate and the specific locations, and emphasizing the importance of sports in the month of Ramadan, and in implementation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Council The Supreme Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

He added: “We are keen every year to prepare what is necessary for the success of this event, which was held for the seventh year in a row, and is one of the most important annual events that the Council is keen on, and we especially thank the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for cooperating and coordinating with us during this year by allocating gifts to participants and trainers. We also thank everyone who contributed to its success and enriched it by participating.”

In turn, Yasser Omar Al-Doukhi said: “We successfully concluded the seventh edition in no less than 21 locations in Sharjah, which included the Sharjah Corniche, the Sharjah Sports Club gymnasium, Al Qarayen, Al Rahmaniyah, the Green Belt, Maliha, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Al Hamriya, Kalba Corniche and several locations in Khorfakkan. Including the Roman theater, the Al-Rabi Tower path, the Khorfakkan Club, the flagpole in Dibba Al-Hisn and various cities in the Emirate, in coordination with the various clubs. The great cooperation of the clubs and the great enthusiasm in implementing the event must be commended and appreciated, which confirmed the value of sport for all.