Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai) Many people suffer during the month of Ramadan from lethargy and laziness after breakfast, and the main reason for this is eating a heavy meal after long hours when the stomach is empty of food.

Therefore, it is preferable to break the fast over several dates and water only, and eat a light meal after performing the Maghrib prayer as a sandwich with a light cup of tea and milk, and postpone the dinner meal until after Taraweeh, according to Dr. Inas Othman, a consultant of family medicine.

There are types of food at breakfast that make you feel sleepy, such as high-sugar sweets, because this raises the level of sugar in the blood and the body releases insulin to resist this sudden rise in blood sugar, and the increase in insulin causes the brain to stimulate the production of melatonin, which leads to lethargy and feeling Sleepy.

Othman also points out that drinking an adequate amount of water keeps the body hydrated, and allows the digestive system to function normally and more smoothly, explaining that getting the body rest and an adequate amount of sleep makes the fasting person less likely to feel lethargic.

She stated that when eating a large meal for breakfast, there is a disturbance in the work of the digestive system, which leads to poor concentration and difficulty in digestion, pointing out that it may be inactivity due to the quality of food, because the body needs some vitamins and minerals to provide energy for the bones and muscles. If the body does not fulfill these needs, the feeling of laziness and fatigue begins, so it is important to try to eat some vegetables and whole grains that meet the purpose and provide energy, as well as try to chew food well because saliva contains digestive enzymes, which makes stomach function easier.