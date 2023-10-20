Students in public and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education’s curriculum will take three exams from November 24 to December 7, according to the school calendar for the current academic year (2023-2024), which was published by the Emirates Foundation for School Education on its website.

The calendar indicated that students will take exams in Group B subjects on the 24th of next November and continue until the 29th of the same month, which coincides with the students taking a trial test before the exams at the end of the first semester.

While students take the end-of-semester exams in Group (A) subjects, they will begin on the twenty-fourth of next November, and will continue until the seventh of next December, for a period of seven days, and will be separated by four days without exams, from November 30 until the third of December. The holiday includes Martyr’s Day and National Day, which are the first three days of next December.

The calendar stated that the study days in the first semester amount to 67 days, distributed over four months, from the start of the current academic year last August, until the end of exams next December.

On the other hand, the Emirates School Education Foundation recently launched an innovative platform that uses artificial intelligence features called “Practice Sets” within the Google Education software package, to enhance the learning process within classrooms, support teachers and students in achieving better performance and improving the quality of education.

The institution explained that the platform is designed to use hints from artificial intelligence to help students self-evaluate and self-correct their work, in addition to supporting classroom management, teaching methods, adoptive learning, and the use of teaching time, as well as student participation in learning, and helps teachers transform their teaching content. Easily assign them to interactive assignments and use the automatic grading tool to reduce manual assessment time.

The Foundation is keen to introduce artificial intelligence into its schools, “and therefore it has created an interactive platform to support teachers and students within school classrooms, by providing interactive educational content that facilitates the teaching process, clarifies educational concepts for the student, and helps the teacher provide support to him.”

The platform informs teachers which concepts need more time to teach and which students need additional support in class, giving them quick insights into performance to shape future lesson plans. Students get real-time feedback when completing practice blocks, so they know whether They were on the right track, and if they struggled with any lessons, they could see automatic hints, video suggestions, and explanations from the AI ​​assistant.