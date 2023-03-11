The Mauritanian Ministries of Defense and Interior announced today, Saturday, the killing of three prisoners belonging to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, who had escaped from the central prison in the capital, Nouakchott, a few days ago.
And the two ministries added, in a statement, that a fourth terrorist was arrested and killed a member of the gendarmerie during a security operation that took place in Adrar Governorate, in the north of the country.
The statement indicated that the security forces clashed with the four terrorists.
“During combing and search operations, which were carried out by ground units and gendarmerie units specialized in combating terrorism, the latter came under heavy fire, which led them to engage in a clash with terrorist elements,” the statement said.
“This violent clash resulted in the killing of three terrorists, the arrest of the fourth, and the martyrdom of a gendarme,” the statement said.
Last Sunday, the four radical al-Qaeda prisoners escaped from the civilian prison in the Mauritanian capital, killing two guards and wounding two others.
The search and tracking process took a whole week. The prisoners were facing death sentences and prison terms for their involvement in terrorist operations.
