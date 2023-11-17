Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The second round of the Strong Hand League will witness two matches, tomorrow, Saturday, where Al-Nasr will meet with Al-Jazira, in the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club, and the second will bring together Al-Ain and Dibba Al-Hisn, in the Al-Banafseg Hall, and 3 teams are seeking to reap the first victory, and only Al-Ain tasted the taste of victory in the first round. Al-Wasl 24-22, Al-Nasr lost to Maliha 29-31, and Dibba Al-Hisn to Shabab Al-Ahly 24-28, while it will be Al-Jazira’s first appearance in the league, after their match in the first round against Al-Sharjah was postponed, due to the latter’s participation in the 26th Asian Championship for League Champions Clubs. Handball, which is hosted by Al-Qadisiyah Club in the main hall of the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Complex, with the participation of 12 clubs in Kuwait, and continues until November 26.

On the other hand, the organizing committee of the Asian Club Championship made adjustments to the schedule of first-round matches, as Al-Sharjah plays its second match in Group Two tomorrow against the Iraqi Army after playing its opening match against Al-Qadisiyah. The team will rest on Sunday, and play its third match in the group against Sai. Al-Hindi on Monday and the third confrontation against Lebanon’s Sidon on Tuesday, concluding its matches in the first round against Qatar’s Al-Arabi next Thursday.

The first- and second-place finishers from each group qualify for the semi-finals, and the winners advance to the final, while the champion of this edition qualifies for the Club World Cup as a representative of the Asian continent.