Three students, from the Zayed Educational Complex in Al-Suyoh area in Sharjah, came up with an innovative idea to preserve human blood, especially rare species, so that it could benefit from it after 10 years.

The student Maryam Muhammad Al-Zaini said: “I participated with my colleague Al-Anoud Muhammad Al-Kalbani and Hossam Al-Dhahouri, in implementing a project idea, which we called (My blood today is a saving for me and for others tomorrow). The idea is based on the establishment of a blood bank, in which each person over 18 years of age, or for each family, has a private safe, in which the blood of each of them is kept separately, using liquid nitrogen, to benefit from it when needed.

She explained that «the process of storing blood in units, whereby each unit pertains to one person, on which the national identity number is written, and the storage is carried out by cooling (at a temperature of 123 degrees below zero), by using liquid nitrogen, which surrounds the blood bags inside the storage units.

She added, “The idea of ​​the project was born to them after the death of one of their teacher’s relatives because of his cancer, and the unavailability of blood from a certain type.” “We conducted a mini-experiment on preserving blood using nitrogen for a period of two weeks. After the specified period, it was found that the efficiency of blood was not affected due to storage.”

Al-Zaini indicated that they participated with their project in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival competition, which was organized by the Ministry of Education last year in Dubai, and was praised by the evaluation committee in the competition, and won first place.

