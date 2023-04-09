Three students from the “School of Scientific Creativity” have come up with a way to eliminate food waste, and convert its leftovers into environmentally friendly plastic.

The science and biology teacher at the school and supervisor of the project “Reducing and eliminating food waste,” Yasmine Ali, said that “the project was completed by the students: Mayar Al-Naili (seventh grade), Aousha Ahmed (eighth grade), and Alia Al-Falasi (seventh grade), and it took about three hours to complete. months, before participating in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education, at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

She explained, “The idea of ​​the project is based on employing food residues to extract and manufacture a type of plastic that is biodegradable and environmentally friendly, as food residues are collected from various sources, such as restaurants and hotels, and placed in laboratories as food for bacteria that produce a type of biodegradable plastic.”

She added, “This method addresses two environmental problems: getting rid of food residues that emit carbon emissions, and plastic bags that take many years to decompose, but plastic bags that come from food residues decompose in just one year.”

She pointed out that by using environmentally friendly plastic bags, about 3.8 million tons of food waste can be used per year.

The students confirmed that they had received great support from the school administration and the project supervisor, and they wished to benefit from the project and implement it practically so that it would be a

As for preserving the environment, especially since the country is about to organize the Conference of the Parties «COP28».