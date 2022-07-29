Undeniably, eye injuries are common in the sports field. Sports-related eye injuries caused around 100,000 injuries. Sadly, almost 13,500 eye injuries lead to permanent eyesight loss. Thus, it is suggested to all players and athletes for best precautions while playing their favorite sport. Most sports-related eye injuries are preventable through proper precautions like wearing safety glasses. Few precautions can shield your eyesight forever. So, if you are your kids are participating in any sport, few precautions can shield your vision.

Wear appropriate safety glasses:

Your eyes have a delicate structure and are more inclined to injuries from any contact. The final way to shield the eyes is to make physical obstacles to prevent them from the interference of foreign particles. Sports specs are available in different sizes, styles, and shapes, particularly designed with polycarbonate material. They are manufactured in a way that offers snug fitting to the face and prevents eyes from foreign particles. Many sports goggles are also available with a prescription or non-prescription lenses. For many sports, safety goggles are a good option like basketball because opponent players’ fingers can contact with eyes or face while defending themselves.

Face shields and face helmets for sports:

Fast projectiles and waving sticks lead to unique threats in sports like hockey, baseball, lacrosse, and softball. For such sports, Sports safety glasses are not enough for eyes and face safety. The fast-speed ball or stick can easily break orbital bones and of course, can lead to permanent danger to the eyes. Therefore, there should be face shields with standard tools. Face shields are generally built with helmets or can add as additional safety equipment. They are inexpensive and offer considerable safety.

UV protection:

While most harmful injuries are an obvious risk for eyes protection. And even increasing exposure to ultraviolet rays can put a negative effect on eyesight. Long hours of practice under bright sunlight can develop a significant threat to eyes like cataracts and eye cancers. So, for both spectator and participant, it is the best choice to wear safety sunglasses if a sport is taking place outdoors.

You may need sunglasses that can shield your eyes 100% from ultraviolet rays which are also damaging to the eyes. Many side shields and safety goggles are available with ultraviolet protection, but you should ensure the label. Thus, if are a participant or love to watch sports, it’s high time to follow some precautions to secure your vision health. Consult with an optometrist to find out which tool is ideal for your eyes.

Safety tips in sports:

Unluckily, sports eye injuries can occur in the blink of an eye and give severe results. Thousands of players get eye injuries while playing sports. Therefore, athletes and professional players should take serious precautions to prevent sports-related eye injuries. And the good news is that around 90% of eye injuries are preventable by wearing safety glasses. The right safety glasses differ according to sport severity.

For example, sports like soccer, hockey, and basketball, safety goggles with impact polycarbonate lenses provide appropriate safety for the eyes. On the other hand, for playing sports like ice hockey, football, and baseball, you should wear safety helmets with polycarbonate masks that resist shattering. Make sure you are replacing old or damaged safety equipment regularly.

Shield eyes and boost up with LASIK surgery:

Prescription glasses by SEG are a big asset for the visual field, but they can prove dangerous in the sports field. Eyeglasses can shatter easily and injure your eyes. While wearing contact lenses allows a lot of dust and debris into the eyes and of course, opens the door for a lot of infections. Besides, regular glasses can distress your performance level.

Vision correction through laser or LASIK surgery is popular among many players. LASIK helps to redesign the cornea shape and restore vision while successfully decreasing the need for prescription glasses. Obstacle-free vision can get without wearing eyeglasses and enhance your performance level in the sports field. No dependency on eyeglasses and sharp eyesight allows you to use accurate safety glasses for men for eyes protection on the sports court.

Follow these helpful safety precautions while playing sports:

Well, sports-related eye injuries are popular, and numerous injuries are preventable by wearing appropriate safety. Therefore, follow these safety tips.

Identify risk:

Every sport includes some threats of eye injuries, but some sports are too hazardous compared to others. Learn which game contains more potential injuries. While contacting with games like football can cause eye and head injuries. Besides, soccer and basketball have a high risk of eye injuries. This is because soccer and basketball players don’t wear eye safety gear. Other games have a high threat of injuries contain tennis and some other sports that use racquets. These sports are related to a high risk of eye injuries, and even they can be devastating. But all injuries are preventable by appropriate eye safety.

Many people relate sports safety gear with impact sports. But many health organizations suggest safety gear for all types of sports use particles like a soccer ball or basketball. For such sports, protective eyewear can effectively decrease the threat of eye injuries. It is crucial to wear suggested safety gear no matter what type of sports you are playing. It is also significant that many school teams and sports clubs don’t need eye safety for sports. They should ensure the best eye safety for all games so that children remain secure while playing impact games.

Keep first aid at an approachable place:

All of you must have a first aid box while playing sports. Besides, it is also essential that big sports events should have ambulances and medical tents to deal with potentially dangerous situations. It is necessary to know the exact location so that you should be ready to deal with injuries. In case of no first aid kit, you should ensure that there should be someone well aware of using first aid.

Most eye injuries need medical emergency, and a first aid kit can support to stabilize the overall condition. So, keep familiar yourself with first aid kids, and make sure that the safety kit is equipped with adequate gear. Parents should teach their kids about eye safety. If parents have kids who love to play sports should ensure that children know the necessity of eye protection. They would be more secure if they know the results of not using appropriate safety gear.

Summary:

Thus, it is essential to make sure that team managers and coach should give priority to safety and also emphasize eye safety. Being up-to-date is the primary step to staying protected no matter what type of activities are favorite of your kid.