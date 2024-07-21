Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers and effects of cyberbullying that children may be exposed to in cyberspace, identifying three ideal procedures for dealing with cyberbullies on social media, or while playing electronic games or while the child is online, which are: First: blocking the bully, second: unfollowing the bully’s account, third: reporting the bullying incident to the site’s administration for investigation.

The Head of the Child Abuse Crimes Section at the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Hayab Al Ketbi, confirmed that Abu Dhabi Police deals firmly and seriously with reports of child abuse, in any form, and takes action against the aggressors or bullies.

Al Ketbi stated, via the “Bridges of Hope” podcast at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, that the department began its work in 2014, as an organizational unit in the Psychological Crimes Department. In 2017, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police established the Child Assault Crimes Department, which includes three branches: the first is combating violence against children, the second is sexual assaults on children, and the third is exploiting children via the Internet.

He pointed out that the types of assaults that a child may be exposed to in real life are different, but the most prominent of them are physical assault, sexual assault, neglect, and emotional neglect, and the most dangerous of them is the exploitation of the child via the Internet.

He explained that, “According to the UAE legislator, a child is every person born alive who has not reached the age of 18 years. This is according to the international legal concept and the definition of the United Nations, and the UAE legislator has adopted it.”

He pointed out that according to global statistics, 62% of children around the world have had negative experiences online, and 45% have filed reports about incidents they have been exposed to.

He pointed out the importance of the “Sanaf” platform launched by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, which is a platform that distinguishes electronic games, and determines the appropriate and permissible age for playing them according to the age group, and then allows parents to know the nature of the games their children play and whether they are appropriate for their ages, and thus avoid their potential risks and negative effects, especially those that promote violence and inappropriate negative ideas in our societies.

Al-Kutbi pointed out that the most prominent risks that a child can face online are bullying and enticement, viewing inappropriate content, losing control over personal data, exposure to technology and computer risks, and Internet addiction.

He warned against cyberbullying of children, stating that it spreads quickly, and its forms include using hashtags, publishing inappropriate photos, an embarrassing video clip, an article, etc. Its danger lies in the fact that its impact extends over a long period of time and affects the child in his real life.

He pointed out that most of the children who are bullied electronically have also been bullied in real life, indicating that the family has a role in containing the child who is exposed to this type of bullying, by providing guarantees and support to the child in the event that he is bullied, and educating him on how to behave correctly in the event that he falls victim to bullying, through the “Stop Block Report” method, which means stopping dealing with the bully, deleting him from the page or account, and submitting a report on the site, so that the account owner is tracked and his crime is verified, and the number of times he committed the act of bullying with others, while the cooperation between the website administration and the police contributed to reaching the person accused of the bullying incident.

He stressed that the police receive reports of child abuse through several channels, and deal with them in complete confidentiality, including not mentioning the name of the child or his family, because the goal is to reach the perpetrator of the act of assault, blackmail or bullying against the child.

Child monitoring

Abu Dhabi Police warned against the dangers of children and adolescents using violent electronic games that incite them to aggression, pointing out the severe psychological effects that may lead to addiction and impose a state of isolation and separation from reality.

As part of its ongoing campaigns in this regard, it called on parents to follow up and monitor their children and intervene in choosing electronic games and applications with good and harmless content and not to consider electronic games as just ordinary games that children spend their time with, as they are a double-edged sword, as the child may benefit from them and they may also pose a danger to him.