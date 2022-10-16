The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified three steps that must be adhered to to prevent seasonal influenza.

According to the ministry, everyone should avoid mixing with infected people, and those who show symptoms of influenza, and cover the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing.

And she added, “Everyone should also keep washing hands regularly for a period of no less than 20 seconds, to get rid of any infection that may stick to them from anywhere.”

“Everyone should also avoid touching the eyes or mouth to prevent transmission,” the ministry added.

The Ministry called on all members of society to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine, to prevent its risks, and to reduce pressure on health services.

She stressed that the seasonal influenza vaccine prevents the aggravation of health conditions for people infected with the virus, and reduces their need for hospitalization by between 85% and 90%, pointing out that in the last quarter of this year, the number of influenza infections began.