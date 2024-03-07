Faced with low demand, Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul expanded the age range for immunization to 14 years old

Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul have expanded the age range for immunization against dengue to 14 years. Initially, the States had only called children aged 10 and 11, as the number of doses is limited.

Given the low demand for vaccination at health centers, some governors chose to also call teenagers aged 12 to 14, according to the target audience defined by the Ministry of Health.

Acre expanded vaccination due to the low number of doses applied and, consequently, the large stock in the selected municipalities. The vaccine continues to be distributed to children aged 10 and 11. If demand continues to be low, the Department of Health informed that it will send a request to the federal government to extend vaccination to other health regions in the State.

In the Federal District, vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 14 began on Tuesday (5th March 2024). According to the Department of Health, 81 vaccination rooms were prepared to serve the group.

Immunization against dengue remains open to children aged 10 and 11. The secretariat received 71,702 doses and, as of last Saturday (2nd March), 25,310 had been administered, with the vaccine's expiration date being April 30th.

In Goiás, the age range was expanded last week. In a note, the Department of Health informed that the decision was taken due to “worrying drop in demand for the vaccine”. 158,505 doses were distributed to 134 municipalities selected by the federal government and, as of the 29th, only 20,753 children had been immunized, equivalent to 13% of the target population.

Mato Grosso do Sul expanded the age range after a meeting with representatives of the PNI (National Immunization Program).

According to the Department of Health, states that feel comfortable carrying out the expansion have received authorization from the federal government to do so. Immunization against dengue in Mato Grosso do Sul remains open to children aged 10 and 11.

Alert to parents

For more than 15 years, pediatrician Natália Bastos has been treating patients from newborns to teenagers in the federal capital. In an interview with Brazil Agencyshe highlighted that there is an explosion in dengue cases and that parents need to be cautious.

“I would like to issue this alert asking parents who have not been vaccinated to look for the vaccination room to do the Qdenga [vacina contra a dengue]. It is a vaccine made with the attenuated virus, a very safe vaccine. It has been developed by the Takeda laboratory since before Covid-19, before the pandemic. So, it is not a new vaccine, it is not a vaccine that was developed hastily. There are already several studies and it has gone through all the stages“, he said.

Natália stated that Qdenga's complete vaccination schedule, with two doses, guarantees around 80% effectiveness and that the side effects, including in children, are small – especially when compared to those that a dengue infection can cause.

“With one dose, you usually have very mild immediate side effects and, within 10 days, some spots on the body or some pain in the body. Even so, there are few symptoms considering what dengue fever can cause in a child or adult.”, he declared.

“While it was in the private network room, it was a vaccine that was costing, on average, R$400 to R$500. Today, the vaccine is available in the health center room for free. So I invite all parents to seek the vaccine urgently”, he added.

With information from Brazil Agency.