The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority confirmed that “although there are many means to ensure the privacy of the Internet user, there is still a constant risk of exposing his data and information to the risk of being hacked,” calling for attention to these risks, and for adopting preventive measures to ensure the security of his data.

She explained, “There are three warning signs indicating that user data has been exposed to cyberattacks, which are blocking the account, preventing it from accessing its documents and files, encrypting files, not being able to access them, and sending email messages automatically without the user’s knowledge.”

The authority warned Internet users against sharing personal data through social networking sites, and against impersonators, pointing to attempts by fraudsters using innovative methods to steal personal data of users.

She stressed the need to be aware of the warning signs, which indicate that personal data has been compromised, and to take the necessary measures as soon as they are noticed.

She also emphasized that “data privacy is a source of concern all over the world, so many countries have begun issuing laws to protect the privacy of citizens,” pointing out that “the UAE has enacted a new federal law to protect personal data, which is Federal Decree Law No. 45 of 2021.”

She pointed to false beliefs that contribute to the leniency of some people in taking precautionary measures while communicating in cyberspace, which makes them victims of cyber attacks, including the belief that there is no need to change private passwords, claiming that they are strong and impenetrable, but the truth is that even the strongest passwords are vulnerable. hacked in many cases. There is also another misconception that the user does not need to be careful if he does not share any confidential information or data, but the fact is that the device used can be a gateway to carry out more cyber attacks on others. There is also a misconception that if the user downloads an application or a specific security system, he is safe, but the truth is that relying on a single line of defense does not guarantee the user full protection in cyberspace.

Regarding the risks that can be faced if the data is not protected, the authority stated that the most prominent of them is impersonation, as the impersonator asks the user for sensitive information for the purpose of carrying out a cyber attack, as well as sharing information – including accidentally sharing sensitive data with individuals outside the target organization – As well as malicious software, by visiting undocumented sites, or downloading software from untrusted sources, and unauthorized access, as “the user’s computer can be hacked and his organization’s data can be accessed, if he uses weak passwords.”

The risks also include theft, including carrying, transporting and working with electronic devices in public places, which makes them vulnerable to theft.

She called on the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to always ensure that personal data is safe, to avoid sharing information on social media platforms, not to save private payment data, and to beware of links in postal messages that come from unknown sources.

And she advised to keep a backup copy of important data, update hardware, software and applications, and use the multi-factor authentication feature, pointing out that data breaches may endanger privacy by exploiting personal data or using it to launch more cyber attacks, so it is important to ensure that measures are taken. Necessary safeguards to protect privacy.

And she stressed that “in our digital age, the user can prevent fraudulent activities and identity theft by protecting his data, and selecting and choosing what he wants to share,” stressing that “cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility.”