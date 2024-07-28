Barcelona will enter a new era in the 2024/25 season under Hansi Flick, former Bayern Munich and German national team coach.
And while Flick has yet to oversee any signings so far this summer, there are plenty of rumours linking the club with major acquisitions.
Here are the three acquisitions we at 90min think Barca desperately need during the current transfer window.
Nico Williams has been heavily, heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. And, considering how incredibly brilliant he was at Euro 2024, it’s easy to see why Barca are so keen on securing his services, especially when arch-rivals Real Madrid have bolstered their UEFA Champions League-winning attack with the signing of Kylian Mbappe.
Reports suggest the striker’s preferred destination is Barca, and his €58m release clause represents pretty incredible value in today’s market.
If they can find a way to afford Williams given current financial constraints, Deco and Co. need to get this deal done. If they don’t, don’t expect Barca to be a million miles away from challenging Real Madrid for the La Liga title next season.
Another of Spain’s star players at Euro 2024, and another player who has been constantly linked with a move to Catalonia in recent weeks.
According to the latest reports, RB Leipzig have rejected Barcelona’s first offer for Dani Olmo, with the Bundesliga club reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €60 million for his services.
The signing of Olmo makes sense for Hansi Flick’s side, as the former La Masia man can operate in any position up front and in attacking midfield. It is in the latter where he would be most useful for a Barca team that currently relies on veteran Ilkay Gundogan and the injured Pedri for creativity in that area of the pitch.
But 90min understands that Barcelona are prioritising Williams, meaning they could lose Olmo.
Is there any chance of this agreement happening?
Honestly, probably not.
If Barcelona could choose one player to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets in midfield, they would undoubtedly choose Martín Zubimendi.
The Real Sociedad star is an archetypal Barca midfielder in many ways, and would go a long way towards alleviating the club’s notable midfield woes since Busquets left in 2023.
