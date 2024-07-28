Liverpool have yet to make any signings during the summer transfer window and some fans are starting to get worried.
New manager Arne Slot has sought to calm those fears, insisting he would be “surprised” if the Reds go the entire window without bringing in a new player and that new sporting director Richard Hughes is working hard to identify targets.
But who should Liverpool pursue this summer? What gaps do they need to fill?
Let’s look at three players who could be on your shortlist.
In the long term, Liverpool should probably start planning for life after Mohamed Salah.
And that’s not to say Bryan Mbeumo will be one, but the Reds could do with some more depth in that area of the pitch, if only to ease the burden on their Egyptian king a little as he moves into his 30s.
Brentford’s Premier League run has been led, for better and worse, by the exploits of Ivan Toney, but Mbeumo deserves a fair share of the credit too.
Thomas Frank loves Mbeumo not just for the goals and assists he provides, but for the pace he sets and the work ethic he displays from the training ground to the stadium; it is his favourite phrase to praise the Cameroonian in press conferences.
Listen, we can all laugh and joke about Jürgen Klopp saying Liverpool were “lucky” to end up with Wataru Endo instead of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who are at Chelsea, but the Reds still need a younger defensive midfielder for the future.
The market is pretty dry for that type of player at the moment, with Ederson probably the most prominent name available.
The Brazilian rose to prominence in Atalanta’s run to Europa League glory last season, most notably helping the Italian side eliminate Liverpool in the quarter-finals.
Ederson is not a glamorous name, but if there is one thing that fits a little more with Liverpool’s transfer strategy it is finding players on the cusp of stardom and letting them flourish at Anfield.
Liverpool also need another defender, preferably a versatile one, and reports from Germany are already linking him with RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan.
Yes, he scans and it makes sense. The Frenchman is capable of playing both as a right back and in the centre of defence.
Coincidentally, Simakan was signed by Leipzig in 2021 by Ibrahima Konate after his move to Liverpool. Hey, if you know the stock is good, why bother buying anywhere else, right?
Perhaps the worrying thing about Simakan is that he is a good player, not a great player. Time is on his side, at least at 24, and again, he is not a name that fans will go crazy for, but he could still prove to be a smart buy if Liverpool press ahead with their interest.
