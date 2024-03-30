Three ships and a barge sailed from Cyprus yesterday, after weather conditions improved, carrying hundreds of tons of food, heading to northern Gaza.

The second shipment of relief aid sailed to the Gaza Strip through the sea corridor from Cyprus, carrying hundreds of tons, and enough food to prepare more than a million meals, and includes ready-to-eat items, such as rice, flour, legumes, and proteins.

In a historic precedent, the sea corridor to Gaza was launched by sea by the World Central Kitchen Foundation and the Open Arms Organization, in close partnership with the UAE, and with support from Cyprus.

This sea corridor with Open Arms, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates and Global Central Kitchen will enable the expansion of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

It is worth noting that the Foundation provided more than 43 million meals by land, air and sea to Palestinians facing famine, and the UAE also delivered 26 thousand tons of urgent supplies, including food, water and medical materials, which were sent via 229 flights, and 19 An airdrop, 1,035 trucks, and three ships.

This initiative aims to deliver the food that Palestinians desperately need to Gaza, while at the same time opening land crossings is of utmost importance to avoid famine.

