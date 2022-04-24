Experts have said that staying at home and refraining from going to work or school is absolutely necessary if a person has symptoms of a norovirus infection.

And the Health Security Agency in Britain monitored a significant increase in cases of Norovirus infection, according to the British newspaper, “The Sun”.

She added that if a person contracted this infection, he should refrain from going to work or sending his children to school.

And health authorities in Britain say that this infection spreads easily once close contact with an infected person.

“Norovirus is easily transmitted to those around you,” said Leslie Larkin, an official at Britain’s Health Security Agency.

She added that the main symptoms of infection are vomiting and diarrhea, with other less common symptoms such as fever or abdominal pain.

She stated: “Stay at home if you have symptoms of norovirus, and do not go to work or school until 48 hours after the symptoms disappear.”

She said that it is necessary not to visit the elderly while suffering from this disease.

This infection is known as the “winter bad bug.”

And the Mayo Clinic health website says that Norovirus infection causes the sudden appearance of severe vomiting and diarrhea, as well as headache and fever, and this disease, which is highly contagious, is usually spread through contaminated food or water.

Norovirus symptoms last for up to 3 days, and most people recover completely without needing treatment, but some groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases need hospital care.

Norovirus infection occurs in closed and crowded environments, such as hospitals and schools.

The reason for the Norovirus outbreak in Britain is the easing of the restrictions of the Corona virus, as social contact has increased, and with that, other germs have crept into daily life.

Norovirus, which usually breaks out during the winter, has begun to spread in care homes in England.