Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Hand Square turned into a big controversy after the game association’s decision to consider Al Ain as a winner over Shabab Al Ahly 10-0 in the second round of the final round of the Emirates Cup for Men, a decision that came after a lengthy meeting within the federation and studying the regulations, especially as the administrative error represented in registering 3 resident players And their participation in the match instead of two, as the regulations stipulate the participation of 3 players from residents and births of the country and a foreigner.

At a time when Al-Ahly youth objected to the decision and is seeking to escalate the matter that may extend to the Emirates Center for Sports Arbitration, according to Dr. Majid Sultan, Executive Director of the club, who confirmed that the error is administrative and not technical, and that the team’s administration bears the side of the referees’ team, who was supposed to refuse to register 3 residents And their participation in the match.

The discussion revolves around Al-Ahly youth obtaining a point of loss, which is the point that has other accounts, because not counting the point of loss means Sharjah winning the cup, given its superiority over Al-Ain in the confrontation between them. However, Al-Ahly youth obtained a point that puts the title in the circle of complex accounts, especially since Al Ain has 4 points and finished his matches, Sharjah has 3 matches and has a match, and Shabab Al Ahly has a point and has a match, and in the event that Sharjah beats Shabab Al Ahly or tied, he will be crowned the cup without any other accounts, while Shabab Al Ahly wins, the three teams will be equal in points.

Nasser Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Federation, confirms that there are 3 possible cases in the last round, apart from Sharjah’s victory or draw, which gives him the title directly, while in the case of Shabab Al-Ahly winning by a difference of one to seven goals, Sharjah will be crowned with the title and Al Ain will be a summer and Shabab Al Ahly will be third, Also, if he loses from 8 to 11 goals, Sharjah will be champion, Shabab Al-Ahly, Summer and Al Ain are third, and in the event that Shabab Al-Ahly wins by a difference of 12 to 15 goals, they will win the Cup and Sharjah will be summer and Al Ain will be third.

On the other hand, the Hand Union decided to transfer the Sharjah-Shabab Al-Ahly match, which is scheduled to take place in the third and final round of the final round on Saturday, from Al Ain Hall to Al Nasr Hall.