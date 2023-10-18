The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that three fraudsters were obliged to pay a woman 200,000 dirhams, which they seized from her account, after one of them misled her that he was a government employee, and that she was required to update her data, obtained her bank card information, and seized the amount.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against three fraudsters, in which she demanded that they be jointly obligated to pay 200,000 dirhams, and that they be obligated to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendants, by using fraudulent methods, obtained her bank card information and seized 200,000 dirhams from her account, and they were criminally convicted of a crime. Seizing money by fraudulent means, sentencing them to six months’ imprisonment and deportation from the state, depriving them of using the information network for two months, and requiring them to pay court fees, while none of the defendants, nor their representatives, were present during the hearing of the case, and they were notified by phone text message.

For its part, the court confirmed in the merits of its ruling that the defendants were convicted of seizing the plaintiff’s money, by using their fraudulent method and by impersonating an incorrect identity, as one of the defendants misled the victim that he was a government employee, and that she must update her personal data, and this would have deceived the victim. She must pay her to hand over her ATM card numbers, withdraw that amount of cash from her account and transfer it to the defendants’ bank accounts.

The court indicated that the error upon which the defendants were convicted was the same error on the basis of which the plaintiff based her filing of the present lawsuit, and that a necessary chapter had been made in the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, and the court ruled. By obliging the joint defendants to pay the plaintiff an amount of 200 thousand dirhams in compensation, and obliging the defendants to pay fees and expenses.

