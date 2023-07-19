When we talk about good quality cell phones, it is impossible not to think of Samsung, since this South Korean brand has been characterized by staying at the forefront by offering equipment with the latest technology.

After this context you should know that in Amazon there is a series of devices samsung at an excellent price, which you will want to buy just by knowing its characteristics.

The cell phones that you can find on the shopping platform with the best quality-price ratio are the equipment; SAMSUNG Galaxy A33, SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE and the SAMSUNG Galaxy A23.

Samsung Galaxy A23 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A23 It is one of Samsung’s most iconic mid-range cell phones. This device offers us great features, such as 5G technology, a powerful battery and a quad camera to capture impressive images even in low light environments.

Features Samsung Galaxy A23

Screen: 6.6″ LCD with FullHD+ resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Price: $5,742 pesos on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is Samsung’s cheapest mid-range cell phone with mid-range features. This device has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition to this, it also has a high-quality multiple camera that will allow you to capture amazing images.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Screen: 6.4″ AMOLED with FullHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Main camera: Multiple of (12MP + 12MP + 8MP)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Price: $10,099 pesos on Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy A33 Black

Samsung Galaxy A33 is a cell phone that you will surely want. This equipment has a great processing capacity, thanks to its 5 nm Octa-core processor, ideal for high-endurance tasks. It also comes coupled with 6 and 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Features Samsung Galaxy A33

Screen: 6.4″ Super AMOLED in FullHD+ resolution

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (48.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP)

Front camera: 13MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Price: $5,174 pesos on Amazon

