He IV Collective Agreement of the Aramon Group collect a 3% salary increase For the first three years of validity, which elapsed since November 1, 2024, with the possibility of a Additional review up to a maximum of 12% If the CPI accumulated during those first three years exceeds 9%.

The agreement, of four years of validityalso includes For the fourth year a salary increase of 3%. In addition, he understands a loyalty agreement that will receive working people from the Aramon group who meet the permanence requirements of at least two complete seasons.

The agreement guarantees a stability of four years after Agreement reached with CCOO, UGT and CGT. From Aramón they have positively valued the new collective agreement to “continue promoting opportunities, both work and business growth and the maintenance of group leadership in the snow and leisure sector.”

From Grupo Aramón they have also pointed out that the objective with this negotiation contemplates attracting talent and consolidating the population in the valleys in which it operates, apart from developing social policies that foster “greater stability and trust among group workers,” they have pointed out.