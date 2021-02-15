The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has set three conditions for the return of students recovering from the Coronavirus to school attendance, including clinical improvement (such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath), completing the required quarantine period, and obtaining two negative results for the PCR examination.

In the parents’ guide to returning to school, she mentioned that in the event that one positive case infected with the virus is discovered in the school, the contacts should quarantine themselves for a period of 10 days, and this may include all their families, and if two or more infected cases are discovered, the school must transfer to the distance education model. Partially or completely for a period of not less than 10 days.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi reduced the school hours for students to become the end of the day at one in the afternoon from Sunday to Wednesday, and at twelve in the afternoon on Thursday, referring to the decision to transfer the classes of activities in the school to the “online” system to reduce student mixing, in addition to supporting students psychologically. After they were absent from school for long periods of time.

Schools emphasized their intensification of the procedures for following up students ‘health and psychology after students return to school hours in the second semester, by emphasizing measures of social distancing, sterilization, and measuring students’ temperatures three times a day, in addition to organizing psychological support sessions to remove any concerns among students, stressing that Its precautionary measures cover various aspects of school work, and are divided into five axes, including entry, receiving and connecting students, visiting, thermal examination, physical distancing measures, sterilization of surfaces and common places such as hand washing basins and bathrooms, in addition to the axis of school transportation.

The schools indicated their use of thermometers that do not require touching the body of every person when entering the school and when riding the bus, and when measuring temperatures inside the classroom, in addition to posting indicative signs that take into account social distancing distances in all school corridors and squares, pointing to the division of students and staff The teaching and administrative staff, and all the school’s employees divided into four large groups, and completely prevented mixing between groups, to ensure the safety of the largest number of students and the educational and administrative staff in the event of any injury, in addition to organizing daily classes throughout the week during periods of direct education, and education about After, to pay attention to the students’ mental health, and make them aware of the importance of maintaining precautionary measures to prevent the virus.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed that it has worked extensively with schools, parents, teachers and concerned parties in federal authorities to develop guidelines and precautionary measures to ensure that children return to their schools safely in February, after providing students’ families with the necessary information to prepare their children to return to school.

The department stressed the need for private schools to take the necessary measures to maintain the mental and mental health of students and workers. The department indicated that it allows students, teachers and school personnel with chronic medical conditions to return to school, provided they present a doctor’s certificate stating that the student is medically fit to return to school, and a form of undertaking to recognize potential risks to the student signed by the guardian.

Compliance teams

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed its follow-up to the application of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to precautionary measures, and commitment to the conditions of reopening through four programs, including the no objection program for the reopening of the school, the school health and safety program, and the program that the department receives daily reports by security and safety officers in schools, in addition to Regular visits to the compliance program to ensure that all schools adhere to the compliance policies issued by the department on a daily basis. She indicated that the compliance teams of the department make daily rounds to ensure that schools comply with the requirements of the department for reopening to ensure the safety of students.

10

Days of “distance education”, in whole or in part, when registering two cases of “Covid-19” in any school.





