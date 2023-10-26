Mercato Shopping Center in Dubai, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, participates in the relief campaign launched by the UAE to provide urgent aid to Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.

Mercato has allocated two donation boxes to collect non-perishable food items, clothes, blankets, and hygiene products, and a third box for cash donations in Town Center Jumeirah, and will receive donations until the second of next November, allowing donors time to participate in this charitable campaign, with the aim of supporting and helping the affected siblings. .

Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Mercato, Nisreen Bustani, said: “We are continuing our efforts as a shopping center to provide everything we can to support and provide the largest amount of donations that include daily and cash supplies,” stressing that the goal of the initiative is to support the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, and to contribute In the journey of goodness and giving to the UAE, to reduce the humanitarian repercussions resulting from disasters and crises.

Bustani expressed her thanks to the volunteers who answered the call and carried out their duty in mobilizing humanitarian donations. She pointed out that this campaign reflects the strong and continuous solidarity of the UAE with its brothers in Palestine, and affirms its firm commitment to alleviating human suffering, supporting the most vulnerable groups, and highlighting the importance of joint action to build a better and more humane world for all.