Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Norwegian Erling, the English star of Manchester City, will face major challenges to break three goalscoring records this year, after he scored a brace against Leicester City in the English Premier League, to continue to present a terrifying first season with the “Blue Moon”.

Haaland, who reached goal No. 32 in the English Premier League, equaling the number of Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, who was the last player to reach this number, has the task of surpassing the English duo Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who have the largest number of goals in one season in the “Premier League” with a score. 34 goals, which puts the player in front of the task of scoring 3 goals to exceed this number, which seems within reach with 8 rounds remaining until the end of the season.

The second number that Haaland is chasing is the largest number of goals in one edition of the Champions League, registered under the name of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with 17 goals with Real Madrid, and the Norwegian currently has 11 goals, with the possibility of playing a maximum of four matches in the competition if he reaches City. final match.

As for the third number, which seems miraculous, but the attempt is possible, it is when Argentine Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in one year in 2012, and Haaland started this year by scoring 20 goals, so it will be a long way ahead of him, but it is possible if he continues to score at this very high rate. .

It is noteworthy that Haaland scored 47 goals in 40 matches in total with City during the 2022-2023 season, to become the owner of the largest number of goals in one season at the level of English clubs.