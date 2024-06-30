Many people with mental illnesses do not receive the necessary medical care, because of their fear of the social reactions that accompany seeking help, even though mental illnesses are no different from any other illness that requires treatment to achieve recovery, as the earlier treatment begins, the faster recovery will be. Therefore, it is necessary for the patient to seek help from specialists without fear or shame, especially since mental health safety is an essential factor for maintaining the safety of society, avoiding non-communicable diseases, and maintaining longevity.

While the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) confirmed that men are more susceptible to mental health problems, yet they are less likely to seek help, noting that men do not resort to help for three reasons, including: social expectations, fear of showing anger, and lack of awareness of signs and symptoms, so They face a number of psychological challenges, including depression, anxiety, and burnout syndrome, in addition to suicidal tendencies.

In detail, doctors confirmed that despite the great acceptance and understanding that society has witnessed regarding mental illnesses in recent years, the feeling of social stigma resulting from mental illness still accompanies male patients in particular, and puts pressure on the patient to delay treatment or not even think about it at all. Fearing the social repercussions resulting from this, they identified five steps that can be followed to deal with the social stigma of mental illness.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, more than half of people with mental illness do not receive help for their disorders, because many avoid or delay seeking treatment, due to concerns about being treated differently or fears of losing their jobs and livelihoods, because stigma, bias, and discrimination against people People with mental illness are still a big problem.

Fear of treatment

Psychiatric consultant Dr. Noufal Iyad stressed that it is necessary to discuss the issue of men’s mental health, as anyone can suffer from a mental illness, and this often has a dangerous and destructive effect on health. For any man suffering from any mental illness, it is very important to take good care of himself, and to talk and communicate with others, to get support.

Nofal said: “Many men feel pressured by the idea that they should be the ‘perfect man’, as most men believe that it is necessary to maintain the image of a strong and dominant person, and in most cases, trying to adhere to this idea leads to men being exposed to stress, anxiety and other health conditions.” psychologically relevant.

He added: “Some men are afraid of psychological treatment because of the side effects of some medications that may affect fertility or erection, but we try as much as possible not to resort to these medications, and use alternatives that achieve the same results, in addition to many medical conditions that may not require medications in their treatment plan.”

Social stigma

Nofal pointed out that a person with a mental illness and his family can take some steps that will help the patient deal with social stigma, including reminding the patient that he is not the only person suffering from a mental illness, seeking medical help, being optimistic and remembering that treatment is always useful, and providing support. It is necessary for the patient to seek help, actively participate in implementing the treatment plan, stay active and avoid social isolation, which may be a side effect of feeling social stigma.

He warned that the stigma associated with mental health is a burden on the patient and society, and leaves profound effects including preventing people from seeking help for fear of judgment and discrimination, delaying or avoiding treatment, which leads to worsening mental health conditions, social isolation, and discrimination, which contributes to worsening the disease, lower quality of life, low self-esteem, and poor performance, in addition to the economic impact, including the resulting loss of productivity and increased cost of health care.

The most common diseases

For her part, the psychological specialist, Dr. Sarah Farid, confirmed that mental illnesses do not differentiate between men and women, as both sexes suffer from similar psychological problems in many cases, but the difference lies in the way they are dealt with, which is evident from the number of women visiting psychological clinics compared to men, noting that cases of depression are more common among women, while anxiety disorders are increasing among men, and despite the increase in the number of women visiting, the number of men visiting psychological clinics has increased over the past three years.

Meanwhile, psychiatry specialist, Dr. Ahmed Al-Sayed, pointed out that men’s mental health plays an essential role in the quality of their lives and affects their relationships. He pointed out that mental health is a key to achieving internal balance and adapting to daily challenges, and maintaining it requires attention to social and personal relationships, and developing skills. Speaking and listening, time management, balance and understanding of different aspects of life, focusing on emotional communication, managing stress, in addition to asking for help when needed.

He said: “Mental health has a significant impact on physical health, and neglecting it increases the possibility of developing many diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. Sleep disorders are also among the problems associated with mental health, in addition to neglecting mental health increases the constant feeling of fatigue.” And exhaustion, while good mental health helps in dealing with obstacles and difficulties in an organized manner and living in a simple way.”

Improve your mood

Doctors identified steps to improve mental health in men, which included awareness by identifying what prevents people from reaching a good mood, talking to trusted people, researching and discovering more information about health conditions, and encouragement to take steps to get help, in addition to seeking medical help and obtaining support. Suitable health.

“Knife”

For its part, Pure Health Group launched the mental health platform “Sakina” to provide a wide range of services, including outpatient mental health centers, neurodiversity centers, inpatient institutions, specialized sub-clinics, and home care services. These specialized psychiatric services are designed for a variety of individuals, starting from initial examinations and early intervention to rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals into society.

The “Sakina” platform will provide 34 sub-clinics, two mental health centers, two specialized neuro-contrast centers, and nine integrated clinics. The platform will also employ more than 500 specialists, including doctors, workers and nurses, in addition to 77 administrative support employees. Sakina adopts a graduated care approach, focusing on children under 10, adolescents from 10 to 18, adults and seniors around all mental health symptoms.

Mental Health Program

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center offers a mental health program that aims to promote the mental health of the community and reduce the stigma associated with mental disorders and related treatment. The program includes a number of projects and activities in cooperation with strategic partners in the health, education, community development and digital sectors.

The center indicated that its contributions include developing special programs to improve the mental health of community members, including psychological examinations with other early health examinations during the stages of life, with the aim of early detection of psychological problems, providing reliable information through publications and publications for all age groups, and mobilizing efforts to annually celebrate the Day of Global mental health, in addition to confronting modern challenges related to mental health and working with government and private agencies to confront them and reduce their consequences.

. 47 clinics and centers provided by “Sakina” for psychological treatment.