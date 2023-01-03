The wholesale price of natural gas in Europe fell, on Monday, to its lowest level since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and became almost five times cheaper than it was in August, as the Dutch “TTF” contracts, the reference index for natural gas in Europe, fell by 4.67 percent. To record 72.75 euros per megawatt hour for shipments delivered in February, the lowest price since February 21.

In her interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Dr. Carole Nakhla, CEO of Cristol Energy, attributed the drop in gas prices to three reasons. Reduce the demand pressure for heating gas.

As for the second reason, it is represented in Europe’s pre-winter preparation, as Europe began filling natural gas tanks since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine, realizing that it would be in danger in the winter season. Even the tanks of many countries reached, last September, a 100 percent filling rate, which helps Europe to Skipping this year’s winter season without a crisis and a sharp rise in prices, according to Dr. Nakhla, who indicated that the third reason for the drop in prices is due to citizens’ psychological readiness for the winter season, as some of them changed their heating habits by using firewood and some electrical appliances instead of gas.

In response to a question about whether Russia has neutralized the gas weapon in its war against Europe, the CEO of Kristol Energy said: “Russia has not neutralized gas in its war, but rather is still using it as a weapon, but we do not forget that Russia needs oil and gas revenues, especially since the European market is the most important market.” In terms of gas, the majority of its exports are carried out through pipelines to Europe, as gas is a double-edged sword, as Russia is also affected by the complete cut off of gas, and in general there are concerns among the Europeans in this direction, but they have not been realized, as the Russian gas supplies to Europe have not been completely cut off. .

For his part, Amer Al-Shoubaki, the international energy consultant, said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”: “The decrease in natural gas prices, according to the Dutch “TTF” index approved in Europe, reaches 72 euros per megawatt hour, after the price reached in the past months, especially in August to 340 euros per megawatt-hour, but despite this the current price is higher than the rates of the last five years when the price was less than 15 euros per megawatt-hour.

According to Al-Shobaki, the reason for the decline in gas prices in Europe is due to the relatively cold weather and the fact that many European countries have filled all their gas reserves, in addition to the fact that the European liquefied gas market was not exposed to shocks, meaning that it was not exposed to a shortage of liquefied gas supplies from other approved agencies, and natural gas through Pipes from Algeria, Azerbaijan or Norway.

There was also a belief that Russia would take a retaliatory measure by completely stopping the gas exported to Europe, on which it relies on 7 percent so far, whether through the line passing through Ukraine or through the “Turk Stream” line, but this did not happen, which led to a drop in prices, according to Shobaki. , who confirmed that prices are likely to rise again if weather conditions change and get colder in the winter season.

Al-Shobaki, the international energy advisor, pointed out that Russia will fulfill all energy contracts concluded with Europe, noting that it has not fully used gas as a pressure card on Europe.