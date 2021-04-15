The Ministry of Community Development has identified three reasons that lead to a child’s attachment to violent games and a reluctance to educational and creative games, the first of which is the presence of deficiency that prevents him from forming social skills and healthy relationships, so he is replaced by another activity, and the second reason is related to the psychological aspect of the child, as he often needs internal stimulation, If he does not find him, then he tries to compensate him through the demand for combat games, and the third is the child’s exposure to family neglect and lack of supervision, which makes him live in a isolationist atmosphere that pushes him towards venting his dissatisfaction through combat games.

And «Emirates Today» monitored that the number of educational games downloaded through smart application stores, does not exceed a few thousand, while combat games exceed tens of millions.

Director of the Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development, Iman Hareb, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the matter that may lead the child to an addiction to combat games is most of the time due to either social, psychological or family reasons and factors. The factors alone, or in combination with another factor or more, in isolating the child for himself within the world of those games that simulate a deficiency that he has.

She added that the child naturally tends to games that have the character of excitement and suspense, especially those that depend on successive stages, and this is related to emotional maturity, social and psychological development, which is what designers and manufacturers of electronic games take into consideration, to attract the child to them and prefer them to other games.

And she continued that if the child does not have sufficient knowledge to understand the rules of relationships, or does not have the ability to form relationships with his peers, as a result of his lack of knowledge or training on how to build them, or fix them in case they are exposed to any turns or problems, and terminate them in the event that this relationship backfires Or negativity, he will focus his attention on something else that amuses him.

Hareb touched on the psychological factor, saying that the child often needs what is called “internal stimulation”, and if he does not find this kind of stimulation, then he tries to compensate him through the demand for violent fighting games, imagining that he will reach a goal and can get a reward These games share the ability to use the rules of “internal motivation” for players with perfection through play.

She explained that the presence of factors alienating the family towards the child for any reason, or his neglect and lack of control, makes him live in an isolationist atmosphere, which may push him to occupy his time by demanding the games through which he often discharges the emotional charges inside him, which translates into counter-feelings of revenge, and finds A haven in violent fighting games.

She added that the matter becomes more complicated if the stages of the game constitute severe pressure on the child, as he will quickly become bored if the game requires great effort, and may stop playing because of frustration, so most combat games are designed to ensure a state of balance, by making game levels. It is easy and simple, to keep the child inside the game, which makes it associated with games that carry a violent retaliatory character.

Hareb emphasized that the role of the family, caregivers and teachers is pivotal and effective in directing them towards the organized selection of their activities, the optimal choice of purposeful games, and distancing them from violent games that cause mood disturbances.

Creative educational games

Director of the Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development, Iman Hareb, emphasized that creative educational games are an essential element for the child’s social, emotional and cognitive development and development, and make him smarter, adaptive, less tense, and more able to harmonize with the surrounding environment.

She explained that the lack of opportunities for creative play can prevent the child from developing in a way that makes him able to adapt to pressures, and enjoy psychological and emotional balance, which qualifies him to possess cognitive skills that give him the ability to solve problems, and stressed the role of the family and teachers in educating the child about the negative effects resulting from practicing Violent games, allocating a specific time for it, and directing the child towards interactive games with movement activity.

Children find in combat games an outlet for internal emotional discharges.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

