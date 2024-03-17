The striker has once again done what he knows how to do better than most footballers in the world: score goals. Many of them.

His two goals against Napoli in the round of 16 were the reason Barça advanced to the quarter-finals and, given his penchant for scoring in big games, we will hope to get some more crucial goals in the later stages of the competition. . .

And the latest graduates may be the best in quite some time.

In Pau Cubarsi, 17 years old, Barça has a defender capable of starting – and showing off at home – in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

In 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, Barca have the most exciting attacking talent seen since Lionel Messi burst onto the scene 20 years ago.

The former Chelsea player appears to have found a new home in the heart of Barça's midfield, providing a solid base that has allowed the attacking players to concentrate on their tasks in the final third.