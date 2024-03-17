The 2023/24 season has not been especially good for Barcelona.
After claiming their first La Liga title in four years during the 2022/23 campaign, the Blaugrana have largely struggled to regain the defensive and offensive form that earned them domestic dominance. What's more, Xavi has decided to leave this coming summer.
But, despite the infighting, Barça have performed quite well in Europe, as a result of which they secured a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2020.
So, can they really win it all? We have analyzed the reasons why they can do this.
At the end of 2023, after a run of three goals in 15 Barça games, it's fair to say Robert Lewandowski looked a little down. However, since the beginning of the year he has returned to his best level.
The striker has once again done what he knows how to do better than most footballers in the world: score goals. Many of them.
His two goals against Napoli in the round of 16 were the reason Barça advanced to the quarter-finals and, given his penchant for scoring in big games, we will hope to get some more crucial goals in the later stages of the competition. . .
While other clubs perhaps get a generational talent into their youth academy every ten years or so, Barcelona are apparently producing two per season at the moment.
And the latest graduates may be the best in quite some time.
In Pau Cubarsi, 17 years old, Barça has a defender capable of starting – and showing off at home – in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
In 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, Barca have the most exciting attacking talent seen since Lionel Messi burst onto the scene 20 years ago.
Barcelona's midfield has been depleted by injuries to Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi, yet they look as solid as ever in midfield. He tells him everything he needs to know about Andreas Christensen's recent performances.
The former Chelsea player appears to have found a new home in the heart of Barça's midfield, providing a solid base that has allowed the attacking players to concentrate on their tasks in the final third.
#reasons #Barcelona #win #Champions #League
Leave a Reply