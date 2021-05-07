Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

There is a great feeling among Real Madrid players that their French coach Zinedine Zidane has “overloaded him”, due to the many events beyond his control, which push him to leave, and many of them in the dressing room believe that “Zizou” will not be at the head of the technical leadership of the team, In the new season, he is ready to leave before his contract expires, in the summer of 2022.

The global Goal site, in its French version, spoke to a number of old and new players of the royal team, from different lines, and there was consensus that change is soon, and they also have a feeling that Zidane, who was tired, annoyed and angered by the constant criticism, is ready to leave his post as soon as possible. Maybe.

The site added that the Madrid camp believes that “Zizou” is no longer feeling happy, given the large number of events that are beyond its control at various levels, including wholesale injuries, a charged schedule of matches, and systematic campaigns to attack him outside and inside the stadium, and that things have reached a “point.” Critical », after the exit from the semi-finals of the Champions League“ Champions League ”at the hands of Chelsea, Zidane’s mood worsened.

The site pointed out that Zidane, who won with the Merengue in three championships, could no longer ask for the support of some of the team’s top stars, such as Marcelo and Isco, who were disappointed that they did not participate in the matches in the main.

The site revealed that Zidan has become fed up with the daily routine that he has been living for 12 months, especially in light of the health restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has made exercises lose fun, to the extent that he no longer enjoys his position as coach.

The site said that the professional life in Madrid has now become a series of unstoppable tests, and it is enough to know that Zidane can no longer take a bath in the club, and he is forced to do the work of preparing for training away from his players.

For its part, the Real Madrid administration hopes Zidane will continue with the team until the end of his contract, and negotiations are currently underway in this regard, but the Frenchman remains ambiguous, and when he is asked about his future during his press conferences after the matches, he runs away from the answer.

The site concluded its report by saying: Any decision Zidane will take will win the respect of the “Merengue” administration, which can persuade him to stay if it seeks to conclude super deals during the next “summer Mercato”, and among these deals is his French citizen Kylian Mbappe, who is still the goal that Zidane has been seeking since Period of time.