what’s the story

At least 36 people have been killed in wildfires that have ripped through the resort town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said, and sent thousands fleeing.

Video footage showed destroyed neighborhoods, businesses and burned-out vehicles on the western side of the island, where wildfires have cut off most roads outside Lahaina, Maui’s largest tourist destination and home to several large hotels.

Officials said late on Wednesday evening that members of the Maui fire brigade were making strenuous efforts to put out three fires in different parts of the island.

Causes of Deadly Fires in Wet Hawaii

1- Dehydration

Drought has worsened in Hawaii over the past week, leading to widespread fires, the US Drought Monitor reported Thursday.

Extreme drought conditions in Maui County increased to 16 percent from 5 percent last week.

Dry land and vegetation can provide fuel for wildfires, which can quickly turn deadly if strong winds fan the flames toward communities.

2- Hurricanes

Hurricane Dora, a powerful and fast-moving Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 220 kmph, is not helping matters.

As Dora raged south of Hawaii, pressure continued to rise to the north, where the two forces combined to produce “very strong and destructive winds,” according to the National Weather Service.

“These strong winds, coupled with low humidity levels, are leading to dangerous atmospheric fires,” the Meteorological Service said.

High winds, persistent dry conditions and dry relative humidity are “ingredients for igniting those fires and fanning the flames,” said Derek Van Dam, a CNN meteorologist.

3- Geography and resources

The geography of Hawaii, a chain of islands in the Pacific Ocean, and limited firefighting resources also complicate efforts.

Employees in the state’s Department of Forestry and Wildlife are primarily natural resources and forestry managers, biologists, and technicians, not full-time firefighters.