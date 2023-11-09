Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that Real Madrid has decided to stop following French star Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain player, and has abandoned contracting with him next summer, after the “Merengue” management was interested until recently in including him in the “Santiago Bernabeu.”

Radio Cadena Ser revealed that the “Madrid giants” decided not to pursue this star, who won the World Cup in Russia 2018 and the top scorer in the last World Cup in 2022, in order to contract with him, even if he is available “for free” when his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

The radio said in its report that there were three reasons that prompted Real Madrid to make this decision. The first is that he will ask for an annual salary exceeding 20 million euros, and a large signing bonus, considering that he is a “free agent,” which will not cost Real Madrid anything from his club, Saint-Germain.

By the way, English star Jude Bellingham, 20 years old, a former Borussia Dortmund player, signed a contract with Real Madrid for an annual salary of only 9 million euros.

The second reason is that Mbappe will soon be 26 years old when he joins Real Madrid, and this contradicts the “Merengue” policy, which always aims to sign young young men such as the Frenchmen Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Chouamini and the Brazilian striker Andric.

The third reason is related to the nature of Mbappe’s personality and “his tricks”, as he had previously let Real Madrid down and renewed his contract with Saint-Germain, after he obtained a huge contract. This situation created a “negative image” of the player among the members of the “Royal” club, its officials and its stars, and the “Blancos” fear it. This may affect the “mood” of the fans and the economic situation of the club.

“Cadena Ser” admitted that Mbappe remained for a long time a “future star” in Madrid, but he chose to sign a new contract with the “Paris club” in the summer of 2022, instead of joining the club that he often raved about as his first love since his childhood.

It is noteworthy that Real Madrid is not the only one seeking to include Mbappe if he leaves the “Park of the Princes”, but there is a “long line” of clubs in the English Premier League, waiting for a signal from “Bondi’s spoiled boy.”