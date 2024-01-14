School administrations attributed the low grades of some students to not paying attention during the teacher’s explanations, their parents not following up with them during the semester, and their neglecting to attend meetings.

The students’ families, Muhammad Al-Amin, Ruba Al-Qudwa, Youssef Omar, and Hanan Lutfi, said that their children’s levels in the first semester exams were low, and that they obtained varying grades in exams, schoolwork, and project preparation.

They pointed out that they were surprised by their children's low grades in the first semester certificate, compared to their grades during the end of the last school year exams.

They confirmed that they followed up on their children, reviewed the worksheets sent by teachers before the exams, and that their children answered the exam questions as included in the worksheet forms.

They said that they submitted grievances to department supervisors, to review grades and review exam papers for academic subjects, to correct any errors in grade monitoring, because their children’s low grades would negatively affect their academic levels during the second semester.

Officials in private schools, Kamel Al-Othman, Nihad Al-Bahiqi and Ahmed Zein Al-Din, confirmed that meetings would be held with the students’ families and teachers during the coming period, to inform them of the reasons for their children’s low levels in the first semester exams, pointing out that some students answered the exam questions incorrectly, despite Clarity of questions. Some of them also did not complete the homework assignments that were assigned to them during the last semester, and some of them did them incorrectly, which led to them receiving a grade of “zero.”

They confirmed that the reason for the low grades of some students is the failure to follow the teachers’ instructions, pointing out that worksheets are sent to them before the exams that include questions expected on the exam paper, but some students do not care about the worksheets and do not answer them or review them.

They added that failure of students’ families to follow up on the assignments and instructions sent by teachers via smart applications and websites affiliated with private schools will lead to students’ levels not developing, pointing out the importance of communicating with teachers, to ensure their children’s participation in and interaction with classes, and their commitment to the student behavior regulations within the classroom. Academic.