Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Friday 3 Ramadan show jumping competitions will be held on sandy fields at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi. They are the first Ramadan jumping competitions supervised by the Equestrian Federation with the specifications of one round, and the first competition for beginners class riders, and young jumping horses age (4-5) years, and their course is designed With barriers (105-110) cm,

The competitions start at 47 minutes in the evening, and both classes need this level of competitions, the riders from the junior class need to build more experiences that qualify them to think about the transition and performance within a higher class, while the young horses, which are still in the beginning Through field posts, to more experiences of its knights for preparation and training. Two competitions will be held for the open participations in front of the riders of different classes, according to their appreciation of the need for their horses, and the first is designed with barriers of 120 cm in height, and is usually targeted by the second and junior riders and owners of young horses aged (5-6) years, and the second open path is designed with barriers of up to Its height is (135) cm, and is suitable for young and first-level riders. The Ramadan competitions follow a series of hot international tournaments that equestrian clubs witnessed during the current season, followed by the Junior Horse Final (5-7 years), and the Emirates Jumping Championship (22), as well as It is considered preparatory to the final of the Emirates Longines Jumping League last April.