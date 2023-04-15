The Ministry of Justice called on community members to do good in the blessed month of Ramadan in the correct ways stipulated by law, in a way that preserves the funds of benefactors and ensures that they reach the beneficiaries, as donations increase during the holy month.

The ministry indicated that there are permitted Ramadan customs, and others that are prohibited.

She explained that the permissible customs – based on the donations regulation law and its executive regulations – include preparing and distributing food, clothes or zakat, donating clothes and money to licensed charities, depositing donations in funds available in public places, and distributing breakfast meals in mosques and shopping centers.

With regard to prohibited Ramadan habits, the Ministry alerted community members to three prohibitions: collecting donations in markets and shops in person, outsourcing restaurants to distribute food, and submitting to unauthorized or documented campaigns to collect donations or interacting with these campaigns via social media.

The State Public Prosecution warned against collecting donations without a license, explaining that the penalty is imprisonment and a fine of up to 500 thousand dirhams, calling on those wishing to do good during the blessed month of Ramadan and help the needy to follow the correct methods stipulated in the law.

The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published on its accounts on social media, the penalty for calling and promoting fundraising without a license.

And she indicated that, according to Article 46 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, whoever establishes or manages a website or Supervise it or publish information on the information network or any information technology means to invite or promote fundraising without a license approved by the competent authority or in violation of the terms of this license.

The federal law regarding the organization and care of mosques stipulates the prohibition of collecting donations and aid in mosques without obtaining a license from the competent authorities, and the penalty for that is imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and a fine not exceeding 5,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.