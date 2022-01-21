What are the company’s plans in Brazil?

In the coming years, Celo wants to bring even more people into the ecosystem. There are several projects still under development to be applied in Brazil in the coming years and the country has already shown itself to be a crypto and blockchain power. Celo wants to serve as an inclusion facilitator for people, companies and government in Brazil.

What is the potential for generating business from the ecosystem in the Brazilian market?

The Brazilian market for digital assets and the adoption of new technologies has increased very quickly and with that the country is becoming a leader in the adoption of blockchain technologies. Furthermore, Brazil has a high percentage of cell phone users and, at the same time, a significant part of adults do not have access to a bank account. Celo is an ecosystem that prioritizes the adoption of cell phones.

What is the potential of cryptocurrencies in the country?

We saw that the number of unbanked in Brazil dropped by 73% during the pandemic, according to a survey carried out by Americas Market Intelligence in partnership with Mastercard. Mainly because of the Emergency Aid policy — a government benefit to supplement the income of these families. And in parallel to this, a survey by Visa said that 29% of Brazilians already see cryptocurrencies with more confidence and intend to enter this market. Considering that the Brazilian economy has been moving subtly towards technology, perhaps the insertion of cryptocurrencies in Brazil is closer than we imagine.

