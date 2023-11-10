According to an Egyptian diplomatic source, the visit of the Emir of Qatar comes within the context of coordination between the two sides with all parties concerned. To address the current crisis in the Gaza Strip, more than a month after the outbreak of the conflict.

The source told Sky News Arabia, “It is hoped that the visit of the Emir of Qatar will have beneficial results regarding the course of the war in Gaza, as Cairo and Doha have a great influence on the course of matters, and are in contact with the parties concerned in that crisis.”

He added: “We expect that this visit will have positive results and contribute to reducing tension and reaching a ceasefire, in addition to moving forward with mediation to free the hostages and coordinating positions between the two countries in this regard.”

The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Egypt coincides with the White House’s announcement that Israel will implement a truce for four hours a day in the northern Gaza Strip, to allow civilians to flee the combat zones.

Joint mediation efforts

Egypt and Qatar are making joint efforts to release hostages held by the Hamas movement in exchange for a ceasefire for a day or two in the Gaza Strip, or in exchange for a prisoner exchange between the two sides.

Earlier, Egyptian sources revealed to Sky News Arabia that Cairo is close to reaching a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which includes a prisoner exchange.

In the same context, Agence France-Presse quoted a source close to the Hamas movement that there are negotiations with Israel, mediated by Qatar, regarding a “three-day truce” in exchange for the release of 12 hostages, “half of whom are Americans.”

The source confirmed that progress on the truce currently depends on the “duration” of the truce and “the northern Gaza Strip, which is witnessing large-scale combat operations,” while Qatar awaits the Israeli response.

In conjunction with this news, a source told Reuters that the Director of the CIA, William Burns, the head of the Israeli intelligence service, the Mossad, David Barnea, and the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, met on Thursday to discuss the features of an agreement. To release the hostages and reach a truce.

Hamas has been holding about 240 hostages between Israelis and foreigners, according to the Israeli authorities, since October 7, when it launched a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,400 people.

One Arab agenda

The Secretary-General of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Hafni, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that the visit of the Emir of Qatar comes in the wake of the coordination process that took place during the last period, and brought together Cairo, Doha, and other active parties in this conflict, at a time when The main agenda of the discussions is to push for a ceasefire, put an end to this war, and end the suffering of the Palestinians inside the Gaza Strip.

In Al-Hafni’s opinion, there are “many files that Cairo and Doha are concerned with,” which he specified in a number of points:

Pushing for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and reaching an extended humanitarian truce that protects civilians from the scourge of destruction and ongoing fighting for more than 34 days.

Bringing more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and the need for it to reach the Palestinian people who are suffering from all the horrors inside the Strip.

The third most important file is the hostages held by Hamas since October 7, which is a thorny file that many Western countries are interested in, and Washington and Tel Aviv give special attention to.

Push, with Western society and the countries active in the conflict, the thesis of a two-state solution and the establishment of a just peace, because it is the only way to prevent the recurrence of these events, tragedies and suffering of civilians.

The Secretary-General of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs said, “Cairo and Doha have an uninterrupted network of communication and relations with various parties that play a role in the development of these conditions that we have been witnessing since October 7, and it is likely that they will continue for some time, and therefore it is important that there be communication between them at the level “Leaders of countries to achieve tangible progress in the files raised regarding the Palestinian issue.”

He added: “The priority is to quickly reach a ceasefire. The sooner this is achieved, the more we will prevent more casualties and innocent people. This is what we want to achieve so that more focus and attention are given to the Palestinian people.”

For his part, Professor of International Relations and Foreign Policy, Khaled Al-Ezzi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that Prince Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to Egypt has many dimensions due to the messages it carries, as well as with regard to Egypt’s pivotal role in the region and standing in the face of Israeli attacks in Gaza strip.

He pointed out that Qatar had a negotiating position to represent the Arab point of view through distinguished relations with the active parties in the conflict, and thus coordinated efforts with Egypt in these moves during this visit at the summit level.