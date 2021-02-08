Securing a sufficient amount of new Corona virus vaccines was the most prominent challenge facing most of the countries of the world, which entered a race against time to reach adequate community immunity to deter the epidemic and prevent its spread.

The problems of the inability to produce adequate vaccines, or obtain the doses specific to each country, as well as the problems associated with transport and shipping operations have emerged to create a state of uncertainty regarding the timing of reaching adequate immunity globally.

On the other hand, the UAE is steadily moving forward in the process of providing adequate doses for all its residents after the effective global efforts and partnerships it undertook to achieve the abundance and diversity of the emerging coronavirus vaccines, which enhances its chances of early access to the stage of community immunity that requires access to more than 70 percent of individuals Society to vaccinate, according to the estimates of the competent global health organizations and bodies.

Since the beginning of the virus crisis, the UAE has been working according to a proactive approach in order to achieve a sustainable recovery, which was evident through its hosting of the third phase trials of two types of the most prominent internationally approved vaccines, which made it at the forefront of countries in the world that provide vaccines to its citizens and residents on its land with professionalism and high efficiency.

So far, the UAE has approved 4 types of vaccines to vaccinate individuals against the Covid-19 virus, namely the Sinopharma vaccine, the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, the Sputnik V vaccine, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The state provides free vaccination to all citizens and residents who wish The absence of a health condition, or certain symptoms that prevent this after evaluation by the specialist.

And the UAE is witnessing an escalation in the demand for receiving the vaccine by all segments of society until yesterday, February 7th, bringing the total of the doses provided to 4,313,868 doses, at a rate of distribution of 43.62 doses per 100 people.

The UAE leads the world in many indicators related to the distribution of vaccines. Last Thursday, our world in data site, which specializes in statistics of the emerging corona virus around the world, showed that the UAE achieved the highest daily dose per 100 people at 2.88 compared to 1.47 for the country that It ranked second, while the UAE achieved the highest rate of distribution of vaccines in the world per 100 people within one week, which reached 1.57, with a clear difference from the second place, which amounted to 1.14 doses per 100 people.

According to the latest update of the site, the number of vaccines with which people were vaccinated around the world reached nearly 128 million doses, as of February 6, which represents only 1.64 of the world population, which, according to estimates by the United Nations Population Office, reached 7.8 billion in mid-July, While the number of vaccination doses in the UAE, as of Sunday, reached 4 million and 313 thousand and 868 doses, which represents about 45.4 percent of the total population of 9.5 million people, according to 2019 statistics.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

