new Delhi: The Indian government will try to extradite 3 Khalistani supporters arrested in the United Kingdom on Monday. Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala, his brother Amritvir Singh Wahiwala and three Khalistani supporters named Piara Singh Gill have been accused of killing RSS leader Rulda Singh in Patiala in 2009. High sources in the Government of India expressed happiness over the arrest of these three and told ABP NEWS that India would try to extradite these three in a UK court.

According to sources, before the assassination, RSS leader Rulda Singh had visited the UK and other countries and appealed to the Sikhs living there to return to India, which many had passed exasperatingly. Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala is wanted in several targeted killings by the NIA and Punjab Police in India and is believed to be of the Babbar Khalsa International faction.

Significantly, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raub, who recently visited India, met Prime Minister Modi along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and himself Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson is also going to visit India as the Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade. . At this time, this action taken by the British government is very important.

