The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified three privileges provided to private companies committed to achieving Emiratisation targets with a growth rate of 2% annually in skilled jobs, as part of its keenness to provide everything necessary to enhance the Emiratisation process, achieve the effective participation of citizens in the labor market, and raise their contribution to the national economy.

The Ministry explained that the benefits include priority in awarding tenders in the government procurement system, membership in the Ministry’s Emiratisation Partners Club, in addition to obtaining the benefits of the “Nafis” program for companies and individuals, which reflects the complementary vision and shared responsibility pursued by government agencies to support the Emiratisation process.

Membership in the Emiratization Partners Club grants financial discounts of up to 80% on the Ministry’s transaction fees, while the “Nafis” program provides companies and individuals with a number of benefits, including financial support and providing a base of qualified Emirati talent to work in the private sector, and the “Subscription” program, which provides support. government regarding retirement fund contributions and other benefits.

Companies committed to achieving Emiratization goals will also be given priority in awarding tenders in the government procurement system, which is one of the areas of support and incentive that these companies deserve, which contributes to strengthening their work and supporting them to increase their active participation and contribution in supporting the success of government and national directions in various sectors.

The Ministry confirmed that it is continuing to follow up on the implementation of Saudization targets on time, and to ensure that private sector companies fulfill their obligations in this file within a stimulating participatory environment, the basis of which is the awareness of company owners and those in charge of them about the reality of the Saudization process and the benefits it achieves at the level of their business, and through the privileges provided by the Ministry and its partners in Governmental entities.

The Ministry praised the commitment of the majority of private sector establishments to achieving Emiratisation targets during the last phase, noting that more than 18,000 establishments responded to the requirements of Emiratisation targets, which contributed to achieving a historic and unprecedented increase in the number of citizens joining private sector jobs, and their stability in their jobs, represented by the presence of more than 85,000 citizens work in this vital sector, specifically 54,000 of them entering the private sector during the past two years.

The Ministry confirmed its continued follow-up of establishments through the monitoring and inspection system to enhance their commitment to Saudization policies and decisions, identify any negative practices such as fictitious Saudization and attempts to circumvent Saudization decisions, and apply legal procedures against any facility proven to have committed these violations, in addition to providing all the elements that work to enhance the sector’s contribution. Private sector as a partner in promoting the Emiratisation process and increasing the contribution of Emirati cadres to the country’s economic development and global leadership. The number of citizens working in the private sector as of the beginning of last November reached more than 85 thousand male and female citizens, an increase of 136%, compared to the number of citizens in September of 2021, when the program was launched. The number of companies that employed citizens in the same period, 2023, also increased by a percentage. It exceeded 150%.

Statistics showed that about 82% of the total citizens working in the private sector are in vital economic sectors that include: financial activities, administrative services, support services, wholesale and retail trade, construction, manufacturing industries, mining and quarrying, education, and health.

58 training programs

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirates Competitiveness Council implemented 58 training programs within the “Kafaat” program, which was launched in March 2022 as part of the “Nafes” initiatives in cooperation with 12 entities in the country. More than 1,600 male and female citizens benefited from “Kafaat” who underwent specialized training programs within The priority strategic sectors targeted by the program include technology, healthcare, tourism, the banking and financial sector, trade and retail, and education.

The training programs within the framework of the “Kafaat” program are designed in coordination with accredited training bodies, based on the requirements of the labor market, whereby those enrolled obtain international professional certificates through a group of specialized programs that are presented on the “Nafis” platform to qualify workers in the private sector. Training programs are designed to qualify and empower job seekers in accordance with the specific needs of the job opportunities presented by the employer, and “Kafaat” program courses are provided free of charge to all citizens seeking work and citizens employed in the private sector.