The Saudi Foreign Minister said, on the sidelines of his meeting with European Union Foreign Affairs Coordinator Josep Borrell, that the ministerial committee is scheduled to visit China, after which it will move to a number of capitals with the aim of “delivering a clear message” of the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. With an urgent effort to bring more humanitarian aid into the sector, which is suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan added: “We must work to end the crisis and war being waged against Gaza as soon as possible.”

Diplomats and observers, speaking to Sky News Arabia, believe that the joint “Arab-Islamic” movement seeks to pressure Western capitals primarily to exercise their influence and carry out their duty towards stopping the war in Gaza, which has left more than 12,000 dead and more than 30 dead. Thousands of people were injured, in addition to pushing for a diplomatic solution to this crisis instead of the “language of bullets,” and calling for launching a comprehensive political process for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

What was included in the decision of the “Arab-Islamic” summit?

* The final decision issued by the joint Arab and Islamic summit, which was held in Riyadh on November 11, stipulated the assignment of the foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as chairing the Arab and Islamic summit, and each of: Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, Palestine, and any other interested countries, to The General Secretariats of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to begin immediate international action on behalf of all member states of the Organization and the League, to formulate international action to stop the aggression against Gaza.

* According to the resolution, this international movement aims to pressure the launch of a serious and real political process to achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in accordance with approved international references.

* The statement also included a call on the member states of the organization and the League to exercise diplomatic, political and legal pressure, and to take any deterrent measures to stop the crimes of the colonial occupation authorities against humanity, and to denounce double standards in the application of international law.

Washington…the most important visit

For his part, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and former Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, told Sky News Arabia that the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee is one of the diplomatic means in the midst of seeking to convince countries that have influence on Israel of the necessity of urging it to cease firing. fire urgently, and allow more humanitarian aid to enter about 2.5 million Palestinian citizens who have been suffering from the scourge of war for more than 40 days.

“Hassan” explained that China is considered one of the countries supporting the ceasefire, and therefore it will not find difficulty in carrying out its mission in the capital, Beijing, and therefore it will be important in the committee’s work to go to the capitals that have influence over Tel Aviv, to gain more time instead of the continuation of the forces. Israeli bombing, fighting, implementation of forced displacement policies, and denial of supplies to the Palestinian people because “the matter can no longer tolerate long days and intervention has become urgent.”

He considered that the most important visit in the Ministerial Committee’s tour is to Washington, especially since the United States has a role in nullifying efforts to issue a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council, and has also supported Israel at the political and military levels, and therefore we are counting on it being successful in its efforts to convince the United States. That what is happening are “war crimes” and against humanity and undermines the principles of human rights, justice and democracy that it stands for.

The former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister said that the success of the work of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee will depend on the extent to which American officials are convinced to accept a ceasefire and put pressure on Israel to stop this war. He continued: “Once Washington is convinced of the priorities of stopping the war, the journey of this committee will become very positive and it will achieve the difficult mission.” “.

hard mission

From Beirut, Professor of International Relations and Foreign Policy, Khaled Al-Ezzi, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, described the work of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee as a “difficult task.”

Al-Ezzi said, “This move aims to communicate with a larger number of international decision-makers and those influential in the global diplomatic movement to pressure Israel to stop this war and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian conditions inside the Strip.”

He added: “Of course, this is a first and important step on the path of a thousand miles, because the issue is very difficult and not easy, and the matter requires this tour in the capitals of the world, based on a position crystallized at the Arab-Islamic Summit, which calls for intervention to stop the war and support the Palestinians on all paths.”

The international relations professor pointed out that although Beijing agrees with the Arab and Islamic countries in their approach to a ceasefire, it is not compatible with the United States on Middle East issues, and Washington always accuses it of adopting the “Hamas narrative,” and therefore it is important to coordinate with it in this move. This may be in order to facilitate the formation of a political front in international forums and international public opinion in order to pressure Israel and the countries supporting it to stop the fighting and sit at the negotiating table, thus opening the way for consultation and prisoner exchange.