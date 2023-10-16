On Monday, Blinken returned to Israel to complete talks on its war against Hamas, after discussions he held in 6 Arab countries, including: Jordan, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt.

Warburg considered the US Secretary’s current tour “one of the most important visits he has made since his time in the current US administration.”

Warburg defined the results of that visit in a number of points:

Secretary Blinken had before him a number of priorities and files during his visit to the region, most notably the protection of American citizens, as he focused in his discussions with the leaders he met on the possibility of releasing American hostages as well as hostages of other countries, including the Israelis.

The second thing is that he discussed with Israeli officials and listened to their needs regarding the possibility of self-defense after the Hamas attack.

The third thing is that he discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as we have great concern up to this point about the “very bad” humanitarian situation, but the responsibility must be placed on the Hamas movement, which has been controlling the Strip for years and has not presented any positive vision.

Secretary Blinken discussed with Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Qatar the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid directly to the Palestinian people.

Ambassador David Satterfield has been appointed as a special US envoy for humanitarian issues in the Middle East, and in the coming days we hope to see progress in the possibility of delivering aid to the Palestinian people.

“No intention of displacement”

Regarding the Israeli calls to force the 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to move to the south of the Strip, coinciding with the preparations for a ground operation, the US State Department spokesman considered that “the United States has no intention of displacing or evacuating the Palestinian people from their homes.”

Antony Blinken has previously categorically rejected the idea of ​​expelling the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying that they should be able to remain in their homeland while Israel fights Hamas.

Warburg explained that Washington wants to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, and is holding discussions about this with the Israeli side. To urge them to avoid any harm to civilians.

He added: “We will continue these efforts, and we expect in the coming days that humanitarian aid will be delivered directly to the Palestinian people.”

He stressed that President Joe Biden’s administration believes in the necessity of a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but stressed that “it is not possible to resume negotiations between the two sides with the presence of Hamas, which launches attacks from civilian locations inside the Gaza Strip on Israel.”

However, the US State Department spokesman stressed that “the United States will remain involved in resolving this conflict (…) We will sponsor other discussions in the coming days and we will stand by the Israeli and Palestinian people alike.”

warning message

Warburg commented on the possibility of the conflict escalating on other fronts at the present time, saying: “We are concerned about any possibility of expanding the extent of the conflict in the region or the interference of other parties such as Iran and Hezbollah, and therefore we have strengthened and strengthened our presence in the region, with the transfer of the Gerald aircraft carrier.” Ford) and it is a message to any party that wants to exploit this status quo.”

The US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford arrived in Israel on Monday, according to a Sky News Arabia correspondent.

Washington deployed the aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean, following the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th.

The aircraft carrier “Dwight Eisenhower” is scheduled to join the group of ships accompanying “Gerald Ford.”