The Premier League is the best soccer league on the planet and the best players on the planet participate in it and, weekend after weekend, they shine on their playing fields. Now, one of the best players so far in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season has great possibilities of heading to English football in the short term since he has several teams interested in signing him. We are talking about Exequiel Palacios, one of the stars of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen who is the leader of the German championship standings.
Other news about the European football transfer market:
So far this campaign, the player who emerged from River Plate has participated in 12 of the 13 matches of the team led by the historic Spanish midfielder in which he has scored 2 goals and distributed another 2 assists. His signing is valued at €35 million, so a possible transfer would be around €45/50 million, which represents an interesting outlay for some teams. This very good level exhibited on the field of play has raised the interest of Premier League teams ahead of the January transfer market.
The teams interested in signing him are Aston Villa, which is the club most interested in his services and, according to information from TEAMTALK, is “seriously” considering making an offer for his signing. In addition, the other two interested parties are Newcastle and Manchester City, seeing the Magpies as one of the most viable options to replace the suspended Sandro Tonali.
For now, the 25-year-old player has played 98 games for the German team with 10 goals and 7 assists since he arrived in the 2019/20 season. While he was also part of the Argentine National Team squads that became champions in the Copa América 2021, the Finalissima and Qatar 2022.
