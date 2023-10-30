🌟🇦🇷 Exequiel Palacios against Freiburg:

➜ 1st in entries [4]

➜ 1st in touches [134]

➜ 1st in interceptions [3]

➜ 1st in fouls received [4]

➜ 1st in recoveries [9]

➜ 1st in duels won [11/15]

➜ 1st in passes to the rival field [70]

➜ 1st in completed passes [102/110]

