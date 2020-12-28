Highlights: Action on constable and constable posted in Surajpur Kotwali of Noida

Chandigarh went without notice for fraud in case of fraud

No permission was sought from high officials before moving to another state

The report was sent to the Police Commissioner by DCP Central Noida



Noida

Without giving information to three policemen including two policemen posted at Surajpur Kotwali, it was overwhelming. All these policemen had gone to Chandigarh to press. These people also arrested two accused in the fraud case. It has been told that the information of Dabish was not given to the authorities. Due to which all three have been suspended.

According to the information, in 2017, a case was filed against a builder in the case of fraud. Daroga along with Jitendra and Sonu Sharma and a constable Sant Kumar went to Ghaziabad to investigate the matter. Police officials say that they went straight to Chandigarh from there. This information was not given to the officers. Both the police officer and the constable caught two people from there and brought Surajpur Kotwali.

Action after the report of DCP Central Zone

Senior officers informed the three about Chandigarh Dabish, but they could not give any answer. The report of both the constable and the constable was sent to the Additional Commissioner of Police on behalf of DCP Central Zone Harish Chander. Additional police commissioner Shriparna Ganguly suspended the three on the basis of the report.