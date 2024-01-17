The imminent arrival of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United will facilitate a major shake-up at Old Trafford. While nothing drastic is going to happen, there are United players in the crosshairs this winter. The Red Devils got the ball rolling by allowing Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund, and there are more players who could earn departures before the end of the month. Here 90min selected three possible candidates to leave the institution.
Manchester United could not buy Frenkie de Jong, so they went in search of former Real Madrid player, Casemiro. In some way, the club sought to protect half of the field with this stellar addition and the Brazilian's impact in Manchester was immediate. Casemiro played a starring role in United's promising 2022/23 campaign, which returned them a Carabao Cup. The idea of selling the midfielder before 2023/24 would not have been imaginable, but it is now a clear possibility given the drastic drop in his level.
The start to his second season at Old Trafford was terrible and his campaign was cut short in October by a fairly significant injury. While his return is imminent, there is little indication that United would prevent his departure if a proposal came from Saudi Arabia or elsewhere. While they have yet to find a potential replacement for Casemiro, the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo means it is worth getting rid of the declining Brazilian in exchange for getting some money back.
The winger has failed to score in 24 senior appearances for the club since arriving from Peñarol in 2021. The Uruguayan international has been seen off the pace during his 13 Premier League appearances and is currently not at the required level.
There were rumors of a loan this month and Granada, who are fighting for La Liga, are currently leading the race for his signature. While Pellistri is only 22 years old, it would not be a surprise if he has already played his last game in a United shirt, even if his departure in January is only temporary.
He still clings to the hope of being able to succeed at United. The Frenchman is not expected to sign a new contract with the club, but he is also unwilling to leave Old Trafford in January. A Saudi transfer is not believed to be attractive, with Martial keen to remain in Europe when he eventually leaves the Theater of Dreams.
West Ham was one of the few interested in signing the player. Even if Martial goes out on loan for the rest of 2023/24 and leaves in the summer… who cares? The Frenchman has barely contributed to Ten Hag's team this season. Maybe they could get a club to pay a portion of his salary until the league ends.
#players #leave #Manchester #United #departure #Jadon #Sancho
Leave a Reply