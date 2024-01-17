Sir Jim Ratcliffe says his involvement with Manchester United 'is the most

exciting thing he has done' and expects his 25% takeover to be ratified by

mid-February 💬💰 pic.twitter.com/heUqUjjlBk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 14, 2024

The start to his second season at Old Trafford was terrible and his campaign was cut short in October by a fairly significant injury. While his return is imminent, there is little indication that United would prevent his departure if a proposal came from Saudi Arabia or elsewhere. While they have yet to find a potential replacement for Casemiro, the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo means it is worth getting rid of the declining Brazilian in exchange for getting some money back.

There were rumors of a loan this month and Granada, who are fighting for La Liga, are currently leading the race for his signature. While Pellistri is only 22 years old, it would not be a surprise if he has already played his last game in a United shirt, even if his departure in January is only temporary.

West Ham was one of the few interested in signing the player. Even if Martial goes out on loan for the rest of 2023/24 and leaves in the summer… who cares? The Frenchman has barely contributed to Ten Hag's team this season. Maybe they could get a club to pay a portion of his salary until the league ends.