Dina Mahmoud (London)

Despite the enormity of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and the large-scale human and material losses that resulted from it, its occurrence did not come as a great surprise to experts in such natural disasters, in light of the geological composition of the soil in this region.

Turkey is located at the meeting point of three tectonic plates that make up the earth’s crust, which makes this country vulnerable to earthquakes and earthquakes, whether they are of limited effect or of great strength, such as the one that occurred recently and its intensity was estimated at 7.8 degrees on the Richter scale.

Earthquakes occur mostly at the fault lines between these plates, which increases the possibility with Turkey, whose territory extends most of the Anatolian plate, which includes most parts of the Anatolian Peninsula, the Eurasian-African plate, as well as the smaller Arabian plate.

The movement of these tectonic plates generates enormous energy that, if it occurs on land, leads to earthquakes or tsunamis, if they occur underwater.

This geologically critical site led to more than 22,000 seismic tremors being recorded in Turkey during the year 2022 alone, according to the Middle East Eye website, many of which did not result in significant damage.

But this was not the case, of course, with other devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey over the past decades.

In December 1939, the country witnessed an earthquake similar in intensity to the last earthquake, which at that time claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people.

A full 60 years later, the tragedy was repeated on a relatively smaller scale, as a result of an earthquake that occurred in western Turkey in August 1999, with a magnitude of 7.4 on the Richter scale, and at that time killed more than 17,000 people.