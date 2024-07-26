The Sustainable City in Dubai, the region’s first fully sustainable community, in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Life Global, has announced the launch of three self-driving robots to deliver products from restaurants and shops to residents in the area. This is part of the Sustainable City’s Living Lab initiatives, which work to test the latest innovations that contribute to reducing emissions and improving the quality of life for residents.

The robots were developed at the Dubai Future Labs of the Dubai Future Foundation using the latest advanced technologies, and are characterised by their ability to enhance the efficiency of transportation operations, reduce the costs and time required for delivery, and limit harmful emissions resulting from traditional operations.

The robots will also use a smart interface powered by technology company Live Global, and include many advanced features and innovative technologies, including a fleet management system equipped with real-time tracking technologies and a secure delivery cabin, which can only be accessed by the customer.