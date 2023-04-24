Police added that the driver of the vehicle, whom they described as a suspect, was “immediately neutralized”.

The Israeli Ambulance Service said it was treating three people who were injured, including a 50-year-old man who was unconscious and in serious condition.

Local television stations showed footage showing a heavy police presence at the scene near a crowded market in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “terrorist attack”.

He added: “This reminds us once again that Israel always faces danger and will not hesitate to repel it.”