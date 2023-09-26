Late Monday, an explosion occurred in the Haselby area, a suburb of the capital, Stockholm, according to what the Associated Press reported.

It was reported that the Haselby explosion resulted in the injury of three people who were taken to hospital, but their condition was not known.

In the early hours of Tuesday, an explosion in Linköping, about 175 kilometers to the southwest, tore off the facade of a 3-storey building, scattering debris in the parking area.

While it was not known whether the two explosions were related to each other, reports indicated that the second explosion was linked to a conflict between gangs.

Swedish Radio reported on Tuesday that the explosion that occurred in Linköping was linked to an ongoing dispute between criminal gangs.

Disagreements between criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden, with drive-by shootings and bombings.

Two gangs, one led by a dual Swedish-Turkish citizen living in Turkey, and the other led by his former lieutenant, are reportedly fighting over drugs and weapons.

So far this year, there have been 261 shooting incidents, resulting in 36 deaths and 73 injuries. The number does not include recent explosions.

Police said residents of the affected area in Linköping were evacuated to a nearby sports facility.